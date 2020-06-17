MTV fires 'Siesta Key' star Alex Kompothecras for allegedly sharing racist posts

The American cable channel MTV has fired TV personality Alex Kompothecras from the reality show 'Siesta Key' for allegedly making racist comments on social media. According to Variety, the announcement came on the same day that season 3 of 'Siesta Key' returned from a hiatus. The show said that the upcoming episodes will be edited to feature him less prominently.

"We have made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of 'Siesta Key'," the show stated on Twitter. According to People magazine, the firing comes after racist comments made by Kompothecras on social media resurfaced online and had been shared by fan accounts.

'Siesta Key' was originally supposed to air two back-to-back episodes in its return from a three-month hiatus on Tuesday. However, it only premiered one episode. Now, Kompothecras is not listed as a cast member on MTV's website anymore. In view of ongoing nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, several shows have recently fired cast members over their racist comments and behaviour.

Owing to the insensitive comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement, last week, MTV had cut ties with Dee Nguyen, a member of another reality show cast 'The Challenge'. The Television network - Bravo fired four cast members, including Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder, for past racist actions.

'The Flash' star Hartley Sawyer was fired from the popular show, 'The Flashafter' after racist and misogynistic tweets from his past resurfaced as well. Siesta Key' follows some young adults in Sarasota, Florida area who graduated from high school and entered college and confront issues of love and heartbreak while spending the summer together in their hometown. (ANI)