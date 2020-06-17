Left Menu
Development News Edition

MTV fires 'Siesta Key' star Alex Kompothecras for allegedly sharing racist posts

The American cable channel MTV has fired TV personality Alex Kompothecras from the reality show 'Siesta Key' for allegedly making racist comments on social media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 11:07 IST
MTV fires 'Siesta Key' star Alex Kompothecras for allegedly sharing racist posts
A still from 'Siesta Key' (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The American cable channel MTV has fired TV personality Alex Kompothecras from the reality show 'Siesta Key' for allegedly making racist comments on social media. According to Variety, the announcement came on the same day that season 3 of 'Siesta Key' returned from a hiatus. The show said that the upcoming episodes will be edited to feature him less prominently.

"We have made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of 'Siesta Key'," the show stated on Twitter. According to People magazine, the firing comes after racist comments made by Kompothecras on social media resurfaced online and had been shared by fan accounts.

'Siesta Key' was originally supposed to air two back-to-back episodes in its return from a three-month hiatus on Tuesday. However, it only premiered one episode. Now, Kompothecras is not listed as a cast member on MTV's website anymore. In view of ongoing nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, several shows have recently fired cast members over their racist comments and behaviour.

Owing to the insensitive comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement, last week, MTV had cut ties with Dee Nguyen, a member of another reality show cast 'The Challenge'. The Television network - Bravo fired four cast members, including Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder, for past racist actions.

'The Flash' star Hartley Sawyer was fired from the popular show, 'The Flashafter' after racist and misogynistic tweets from his past resurfaced as well. Siesta Key' follows some young adults in Sarasota, Florida area who graduated from high school and entered college and confront issues of love and heartbreak while spending the summer together in their hometown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

'When will a befitting reply to China be given?' Sanjay Raut asks PM Modi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when a befitting reply to China will be given and urged him to reveal the truth behind the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area in which at least 20 Indian A...

Ohio governor pessimistic about Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony and accompanying NFL preseason game are unlikely to proceed as scheduled in early August, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. The Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh S...

Tennis-Halep 'highly unlikely' to play restricted U.S. Open

World number two Simona Halep is highly unlikely to play in the U.S. Open with organisers set to put strict health protocols in place for the Grand Slam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokeswoman for the Romanian told Reuters.The United St...

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Record spike in new coronavirus cases reported in six U.S. states as reopening acceleratesNew coronavirus infections hit record highs in six U.S. states on Tuesday, marking a rising tide ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020