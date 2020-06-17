'Gone With the Wind' will be back on HBO Max after 'careful' planning

HBO Max has stressed that 1939 classic "Gone With the Wind" will be back on its platform in near future. The WarnerMedia-operated streaming service had removed the film last week in the wake of the mass protests against systemic racism and police brutality, following the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody.

The 1939 film focuses on the love story of Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler during the American Civil War. However, in past decades, the film has been criticized by many for its portrayal of slavery and African Americans.

During the virtual Banff World Media Festival, HBO Max president of business affairs and production, Sandra Dewey said the streamer is being "slow and careful" in its approach, reported Variety. "We are being slow and careful and I think that's the right response. It will be represented, but with context and framing," Dewey said.

"No one wants to take [away] these pieces of content and there are many of them that have what would accurately be depicted as racial insensitivity. We feel that requires a framework in today's discourse," she added. Previously, Warner Bros had called off the screening of "Gone With the Wind" at the Paris' Rex Theatre, scheduled for June 23.

The Paris screening was to celebrate the reopening of theatres in France after a three-month shutdown due to coronavirus pandemic.