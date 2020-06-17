Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Gone With the Wind' will be back on HBO Max after 'careful' planning

The WarnerMedia-operated streaming service had removed the film last week in the wake of the mass protests against systemic racism and police brutaility, following the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody. The 1939 film focuses on the love story of Scarlett O''Hara and Rhett Butler during the American Civil War. However, in past decades, the film has been criticised by many for its portrayal of slavery and African Americans. During the virtual Banff World Media Festival, HBO Max president of business affairs and production, Sandra Dewey said the streamer is being "slow and careful" in its approach, reported Variety.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:10 IST
'Gone With the Wind' will be back on HBO Max after 'careful' planning
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

HBO Max has stressed that 1939 classic "Gone With the Wind" will be back on its platform in near future. The WarnerMedia-operated streaming service had removed the film last week in the wake of the mass protests against systemic racism and police brutality, following the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody.

The 1939 film focuses on the love story of Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler during the American Civil War. However, in past decades, the film has been criticized by many for its portrayal of slavery and African Americans.

During the virtual Banff World Media Festival, HBO Max president of business affairs and production, Sandra Dewey said the streamer is being "slow and careful" in its approach, reported Variety. "We are being slow and careful and I think that's the right response. It will be represented, but with context and framing," Dewey said.

"No one wants to take [away] these pieces of content and there are many of them that have what would accurately be depicted as racial insensitivity. We feel that requires a framework in today's discourse," she added. Previously, Warner Bros had called off the screening of "Gone With the Wind" at the Paris' Rex Theatre, scheduled for June 23.

The Paris screening was to celebrate the reopening of theatres in France after a three-month shutdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Amid Brexit impasse, Germany urges no-deal preparations -document

The German government is urging other EU states to prepare for a no deal Brexit, according an internal document that casts doubt on Britains optimism over chances of an early agreement on its future ties with the bloc. Britain left the Euro...

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to allow users to switch off political ads in new voting campaign

California USA, June 17 SputnikANI Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his social networks will be launching a campaign to increase voter turnout in the upcoming US presidential election and that a feature to block p...

Angry anti-China protests in Jammu over killing of 20 soldiers in Ladakh

Anti-China protests were held at multiple locations in Jammu region on Wednesday over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, with agitators demanding revenge, boycott of Chinese products and severing trade ties. They ...

EXPLAINER-Why are Chinese and Indian troops fighting in a remote Himalayan valley?

The Indian army has said at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, in the deadliest clash between the two Asian giants in decades. China said its troop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020