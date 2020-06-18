Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 18-06-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 01:47 IST
The Conjuring 3 cast, synopsis revealed, what we know so far
The production for The Conjuring 3 was affected due to the spreading of coronavirus outbreak from the Wuhan lab. Image Credit: Facebook / The Conjuring

When is The Conjuring 3 going to be released? The horror movie enthusiasts are happy to know that the third movie of The Conjuring is scheduled in September this year. It's is good for fans that The Conjuring 3 has an official title 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'.

The initial development for The Conjuring 3 has started in 2016, although the producer, James Wan stated that he would not be directing another film in the series due to scheduling conflicts with other projects. The Conjuring lovers can expect the third movie on the stipulated release date.

Here is the synopsis of The Conjuring 3 – 'The Devil Made Me Do It' reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in US history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence.

The Conjuring 3 will see Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren, Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren, Sterling Jerins as Judy Warren, Ruairi O'Connor as Arne Cheyenne Johnson, Sarah Catherine Hook as Debbie Glatzel, Julian Hilliard as David Glatzel, Charlene Amoia as Judy Glatzel, Ronnie Gene Blevins as Alan Bono, Shannon Kook as Drew Thomas, Steve Coulter as Father Gordon to name a few.

The production for third movie was affected due to the spreading of coronavirus outbreak from the Wuhan lab. The majority of movie and television projects had been stopped and postponed while the global pandemic situation has brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill.

The Conjuring 3 (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 11, 2020. Stay with Devdiscourse and get regular updates on Hollywood movies.

