Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

It has been over three years since fans are passionately waiting for Kung Fu Panda 4. The previous movies had been quite successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally. That's the reason many people are eagerly waiting for the next movie to come.

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official announcement. This can't stop fans from predicting what they can see in the fourth sequel. According to some sources, majority of the actors will lend their voice for their respective characters in the fourth movie.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will see returning of actors like Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shan, Shifu and Mantis respectively.

In Kung Fu Panda 3, fans saw Po finally meeting his biological dad and visiting the village of the pandas. The viewers can see him in Kung Fu Panda 4 teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master. The antagonist Kai with his minions may hold their grounds against Po and his army of pandas.

Unfortunately, the production for the fourth movie is halted due to coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of Covid-19 has badly affected the global entertainment industry forcing all the movie and television productions to halt or postpone their activities. Thus, we can't say when the production will resume as the world's health condition is yet not good.

The viewers and franchise's avid lovers will be happy to know that Kung Fu Panda 4 won't mark an end to the franchise. According to the co-founder and CEO of DreamWorks Animation, there are supposed to be six movies in the franchise. Hence, we can say Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6 are also confirmed. Even from the comments on Jennifer Yuh Nelson's statement on August 2, 2018, it is clear that the fourth movie will be made and she is open for installments as long as the franchise focuses on Po.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

