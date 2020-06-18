Left Menu
The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:23 IST
Will Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place? Will the ninth season be ever renewed? Fans are still waiting for that beautiful day when they will be delighted with the news on its renewal.

Unfortunately, many believe that The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will never be renewed in future. But there has been no such official word on it. The American supernatural teen drama television series, which marked its presence every year between 2009 and 2017 by releasing one season each year, is unlikely to come for the ninth season as there has been no development on it.

Despite no official words, a rumour is up in the web world that The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be released in March 2021. If the ninth season is ever renewed, it is most likely to have 22 episodes. Only fourth and eighth seasons consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively. All other seasons consisted of 22 episodes.

But all the rumours related to The Vampire Diaries Season 9 have been discredited by the series developer, Julie Plec. According to her, she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

Many fans are worried about the future of Season 9 of The Vampire Diaries as Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He jokingly cited that he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again. Nina Dobrev even refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries.

Probably you can remember that Ian Somerhalder's purported romantic link with Nina Dobrev was highly highlighted that resulted in a bitter relationship between him and his wife Nikki Reed. We believe this is the main cause for both the stars for saying No to their roles in The Vampire Diaries Season 9.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

