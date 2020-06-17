Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will Money Heist Season 5 get back living Berlin? Pedro Alonso talks on his character

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:02 IST
Will Money Heist Season 5 get back living Berlin? Pedro Alonso talks on his character
Many fans initially thought the Professor’s (Álvaro Morte) life is in danger in Money Heist Season 5. Image Credit: Twitter (@lacasadepapel)

Money Heist Season 4 left the viewers quiet upset with complex cliffhangers. Now Season 5 has become highly anticipated among fans and they are ardently waiting to know what they can see in the upcoming season.

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is expected to be released in April 2021. Although Netflix has not provided any hints on its making and release period, still fans can't stop predicting the spoilers.

Will Berlin appear in Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5)? Fans were disappointed when Berlin appeared to be killed in the finale of Season 2 after he had led the gang throughout the heist on the Royal Mint of Spain. But fans are excited knowing from Pedro Alonso that his character Berlin may not be dead.

The viewers were also thrilled seeing his presence in flashbacks in Money Heist Season 3 and 4 and they had a doubt that this lovable character was alive. And this is what Pedro Alonso has hinted.

Although Pedro Alonso didn't mention whether Berlin will be back in Money Heist Season 5, still he said, "After Berlin died, it was funny how it was impossible for a lot of people to believe he actually died. Some still insisted that he was going to come back to life, somehow."

"It's as if I had to discover a new Berlin and a new lighter perspective for the role. So, we can say that in seasons 1 and 2, I had to work with the visible side of the moon, while in the later ones [3 & 4], I work with the invisible side. And paradoxically, the invisible side has more light than the visible one," Pedro said Identity Magazine.

Many fans initially thought the Professor's (Álvaro Morte) life is in danger in Money Heist Season 5. This is based on the scene from fourth outing that ended with Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) holding a gun to the Professor's head in a brutal twist.

Now fans are speculating that Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) will be dead in Money Heist Season 5 instead of the Professor. She already carried out some despicable crimes. She also severely tortured Rio using Nairobi's son Axel to shoot her. She was exposed and fired from the police department that led to her hunting down The Professor for taking revenge in Money Heist Season 4.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Mindhunter Season 3 won't end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Namibia faces red locust invasion

Namibias Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday it had detected an outbreak of red locusts in central regions of the southern African country and had sent pest control teams to the affected areas. The large grasshopper species, which is ...

Venus spotted during day time in Jaipur: Expert

Planet Venus was spotted during day time in Jaipur on Wednesday, the assistant director of BM Birla Planetarium said. Sandeep Bhattacharya, the assistant director of the planetarium here, said he was preparing for the observation of solar e...

Hitler's birthplace shows that confronting dark past can take decades

As anti-racism protesters topple statues of slave traders and colonisers worldwide, some nations are pondering how to mark their dark past. In Austria, debate over confronting one link to Adolf Hitler has taken decades, and its not over yet...

Report: DEA lacks oversight of money laundering operations

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration failed to effectively oversee and manage undercover money laundering operations that move tens of millions of dollars of illegal drug proceeds each year through a network of government-approved front...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020