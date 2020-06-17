Will Money Heist Season 5 get back living Berlin? Pedro Alonso talks on his character

Money Heist Season 4 left the viewers quiet upset with complex cliffhangers. Now Season 5 has become highly anticipated among fans and they are ardently waiting to know what they can see in the upcoming season.

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is expected to be released in April 2021. Although Netflix has not provided any hints on its making and release period, still fans can't stop predicting the spoilers.

Will Berlin appear in Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5)? Fans were disappointed when Berlin appeared to be killed in the finale of Season 2 after he had led the gang throughout the heist on the Royal Mint of Spain. But fans are excited knowing from Pedro Alonso that his character Berlin may not be dead.

The viewers were also thrilled seeing his presence in flashbacks in Money Heist Season 3 and 4 and they had a doubt that this lovable character was alive. And this is what Pedro Alonso has hinted.

Although Pedro Alonso didn't mention whether Berlin will be back in Money Heist Season 5, still he said, "After Berlin died, it was funny how it was impossible for a lot of people to believe he actually died. Some still insisted that he was going to come back to life, somehow."

"It's as if I had to discover a new Berlin and a new lighter perspective for the role. So, we can say that in seasons 1 and 2, I had to work with the visible side of the moon, while in the later ones [3 & 4], I work with the invisible side. And paradoxically, the invisible side has more light than the visible one," Pedro said Identity Magazine.

Many fans initially thought the Professor's (Álvaro Morte) life is in danger in Money Heist Season 5. This is based on the scene from fourth outing that ended with Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) holding a gun to the Professor's head in a brutal twist.

Now fans are speculating that Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) will be dead in Money Heist Season 5 instead of the Professor. She already carried out some despicable crimes. She also severely tortured Rio using Nairobi's son Axel to shoot her. She was exposed and fired from the police department that led to her hunting down The Professor for taking revenge in Money Heist Season 4.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Mindhunter Season 3 won't end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5