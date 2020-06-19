Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jimmy Kimmel to take summer break from late-night show to 'spend time with family'

American TV host Jimmy Kimmel is taking a pause from his popular late-night show.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:32 IST
Jimmy Kimmel to take summer break from late-night show to 'spend time with family'
Jimmy Kimmel (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American TV host Jimmy Kimmel is taking a pause from his popular late-night show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, during Thursday's broadcast of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the late-night host announced that the episode would be his "last new show for the summer." He announced, "I'm taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family."

Explaining the reason behind the hiatus he said, "I've been doing this job for almost 18 years. I've done 3,130 shows and there's nothing wrong. My family is healthy, I'm healthy. I just need a couple of months off." During his break, Kimmel said "a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in" for him on his shows going forward.

Starting Monday, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' will air reruns for two weeks, before guest hosts step in. The 'Who wants to be a Millionaire' host has welcomed guest hosts in past broadcasts including former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, Hollywood stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, among others.

In the Thursday's episode of the show, during Kimmel's announcement, actor Matt Damon made a guest appearance, marking the latest instalment in the mock feud existing between Kimmel and Damon, which has lasted for more than a decade. "I've been back here for three months waiting to get on," Damon told Kimmel, as he donned a robe and mask, joking that he's been staying at Kimmel's studio amid the pandemic.

Later on, the 'Ford Vs Ferrari' actor continued to poke fun at Kimmel for having a copy of Tori Spelling's 'Storytelling' book. "I read it three times," Damon said before Kimmel argued that it's a "great book." Following the conversation, Kimmel's wife is then shown entering Damon's room, leaving Kimmel to yell, "You son of a bi***! You did it again."

Damon yells, "Hey Molly, get your mask on! I'm on my way," before telling Kimmel, "have a great summer in the lake or wherever you're going." "I'm sorry you had to see that. I am going to get a divorce," Kimmel joked. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly gains as geopolitical tensions simmer

Mounting geopolitical tensions and fears that a second wave of COVID-19 cases could stymie a swift economic recovery set the dollar on track for its best weekly gain in a month on Friday. The worlds reserve currency, which was flat in Europ...

Take action against Bhim army chief for making derogatory comments against women: NCW to UP police

The NCW has asked UP police to take action against Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad for allegedly making derogatory and defamatory statements against women. In a letter to UP DGP H C Awasthy, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commi...

COVID-19 instilled good habits, feel recovered old patients

Novel coronavirus may have brought the world to its knees, but for some recovered elderly patients of COVID-19, it has changed their lives for the better in some aspects. A number of ageing patients in Aurangabad, who have returned home aft...

COVID-19: Sisodia to chair meeting on increasing ICU beds in Delhi hospitals

As COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will hold an important meeting on increasing the number of ICU beds in city hospitals on Friday, government officials said. The meeting will also be attended by Satyen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020