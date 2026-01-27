BJP's Vision for Tripura: Winning Hearts through Democratic Progress
Chief Minister Manik Saha of Tripura emphasized the importance of winning people's hearts through democratic work, not force. He highlighted the BJP-led government's efforts in the holistic development of janajatis and maintaining respect for Tripura's history. The Chief Minister addressed a large gathering, underscoring the era of democracy over monarchy.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha asserted on Tuesday that winning the hearts of the people cannot be achieved by force, emphasizing the BJP-led government's commitment to holistic development for the state's janajati communities. He said, "Our government wants to win people's hearts through its work," highlighting efforts to respect the legacy of the monarchy in Tripura.
Speaking at a BJP-organized gathering in Jolaibari, South Tripura, Saha addressed the crowd gathered to discuss the state's future direction. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for actively working towards the upliftment of janajati people, pointing out the increased participation of women as evidence of effective governance.
Chief Minister Saha reiterated the shift from monarchy to democracy, emphasizing that leadership and government formation are now decided by the voters. Drawing from Tripura's royal history, he noted that while respecting the Maharajas, the current government operates democratically, a concept further celebrated during the recent Republic Day. This sentiment was echoed amidst discussions about political challenges faced from the communists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
