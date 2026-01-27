Left Menu

BJP's Vision for Tripura: Winning Hearts through Democratic Progress

Chief Minister Manik Saha of Tripura emphasized the importance of winning people's hearts through democratic work, not force. He highlighted the BJP-led government's efforts in the holistic development of janajatis and maintaining respect for Tripura's history. The Chief Minister addressed a large gathering, underscoring the era of democracy over monarchy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:57 IST
BJP's Vision for Tripura: Winning Hearts through Democratic Progress
Tripura CM Manik Saha at the Shyam Singh Higher Secondary School in Sabroom. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha asserted on Tuesday that winning the hearts of the people cannot be achieved by force, emphasizing the BJP-led government's commitment to holistic development for the state's janajati communities. He said, "Our government wants to win people's hearts through its work," highlighting efforts to respect the legacy of the monarchy in Tripura.

Speaking at a BJP-organized gathering in Jolaibari, South Tripura, Saha addressed the crowd gathered to discuss the state's future direction. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for actively working towards the upliftment of janajati people, pointing out the increased participation of women as evidence of effective governance.

Chief Minister Saha reiterated the shift from monarchy to democracy, emphasizing that leadership and government formation are now decided by the voters. Drawing from Tripura's royal history, he noted that while respecting the Maharajas, the current government operates democratically, a concept further celebrated during the recent Republic Day. This sentiment was echoed amidst discussions about political challenges faced from the communists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026