Left Menu
Development News Edition

He called me Tina Baba, never baby: Twinkle Khanna remembers Rajesh Khanna ahead of Father's Day

Actor Twinkle Khanna on Saturday revisited her childhood memories with her late superstar father Rajesh Khanna a day ahead of Father's Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 15:27 IST
He called me Tina Baba, never baby: Twinkle Khanna remembers Rajesh Khanna ahead of Father's Day
Childhood picture of actor Twinkle Khanna with father Rajesh Khanna (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Twinkle Khanna on Saturday revisited her childhood memories with her late superstar father Rajesh Khanna a day ahead of Father's Day. Khanna took to Instagram and posted a monochrome childhood picture of herself with her father and shared some of her memories in the caption.

"Father's Day may be this Sunday but for me it will always be in December," wrote Twinkle in the caption as her father's birthday falls in December. The 'Baadshah' actor has also written an elaborate article for the website of her digital media company 'Tweak' and she posted excerpts from the same in her caption.

"He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday," she wrote in the caption. "He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn't realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me," she added.

Father's Day will be observed on Sunday, June 14 across the world. It is usually on the third Sunday of June month. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope, in first post-lockdown audience, thanks Italian doctors

Pope Francis on Saturday held his first audience for a group of people since Italy lifted its coronavirus lockdown, granting it to health workers from the Italian region most affected by the pandemic.You were one of the supporting pillars o...

Hong Kong kickstarts unofficial memorandum to stop China from imposing national security law

As China sets to impose its national security law in Hong Kong despite several protests and worldwide condemnation, students and labor unions here have started an unofficial referendum among members on whether to stage a walkout. According ...

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus. The skipper had gone for a coronavirus Test last week, and now his reports have come back as positive, ESPNCricinfo reported.As per a report in ESPNCric...

Soccer-Stats show how Klopp's 'heavy metal' Liverpool hit the right notes

Liverpool is on the cusp of winning their first-ever Premier League trophy and their stellar run has highlighted how manager Juergen Klopp transformed a club struggling to mount consistent title challenges into one of the best teams in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020