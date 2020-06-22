Left Menu
Johnny Depp to voice lead character in new animated series 'Puffins'

American actor Johnny Depp is set to voice the character 'Johnny Puff' in a new animated series titled 'Puffins' from Italy's Iervolino Entertainment, the company founded by producer Andrea Iervolino, who co-owns it with Monika Bacardi.

22-06-2020
Johnny Depp. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Johnny Depp is set to voice the character 'Johnny Puff' in a new animated series titled 'Puffins' from Italy's Iervolino Entertainment, the company founded by producer Andrea Iervolino, who co-owns it with Monika Bacardi. According to Variety, the animated series will be a toon series consisting of 250 five-minute episodes that follow the adventures of a group of cute birds, who are the servants of the wily walrus Otto.

Iervolino Entertainment said in a statement that the movie "will promote positive messaging," by weaving in "themes such as gender and race equality and environmental protection." The 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' star and Iervolino recently collaborated on the Ciro Guerra-directed film 'Waiting for the Barbarians,' starring Depp, Mark Rylance and Robert Pattinson, which will be released digitally in the U.S. by Samuel Goldwyn Films after plans for its theatrical release were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrea Iervolino said in a statement, "We're so happy to reunite with Johnny for a second project. Experiencing a new and avant-garde project like this short series, alongside Johnny, has given me even more conviction to champion experimental genre and format fusions." "I am beyond grateful that Johnny has shown belief in the project ... sharing his thoughtful artistic ideas that are providing real added value to the Puffins universe," Iervolino noted.

'Puffins' will be produced between the Iervolino Entertainment Studios in Rome and Iervolino Studios in Serbia, where the company recently collaborated with local company Archangel Digital Studios. (ANI)

