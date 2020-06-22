'Workaholics' episode with Chris D'Elia as paedophile pulled from three platforms

Days after actor-comic Chris D'Elia was accused of sexually harassing underage women on social media, Comedy Central, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have removed an episode of the series "Workaholics" , which features him as a child molester. Last week, multiple women claimed that D'Elia harassed them online, when some of them were as young as 16. Many also accused him of sending inappropriate messages to them and attempting to solicit nude photos from them. The comedian has denied all the claims. D'Elia appeared in the "Workaholics" episode titled 'To Friend a Predator' on Comedy Central, which aired the first season of the sitcom in 2011. The actor played a child molester who befriends Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson's characters. The trio attempt to expose him, but end up joining him at an exclusive party.

According to Deadline, Comedy Central was the first to remove the episode off all of their platforms. All episodes from the seven seasons of the comedy are available on streamers Hulu and Amazon, except the aforementioned episode. D'Elia rubbished the claims, saying all of his relationships have been "legal and consensual".

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," he said. However, the actor apologised for being a "dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle".

D'Elia's three stand-up specials - "Man on Fire", "Incorrigible" and "No Pain" - were still available on Netflix as of midday Sunday. He recently starred in the second of Netflix series "You", in which he played the role of a comedian who sexually abuses teenage girls. His character was killed off and won't be appearing in the third season of the show. His "Whitney" co-star and comic Whitney Cummings also addressed allegations against D'Elia, saying she is "devastated and enraged" by the claims.

In the 2011 comedy series, D'Elia starred as Alex Miller, the boyfriend to Cummings' titular character, a role that she had said she wrote for him..