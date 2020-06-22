Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Workaholics' episode with Chris D'Elia as paedophile pulled from three platforms

Days after actor-comic Chris D'Elia was accused of sexually harassing underage women on social media, Comedy Central, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have removed an episode of the series "Workaholics", which features him as a child molester. D'Elia appeared in the "Workaholics" episode titled 'To Friend a Predator' on Comedy Central, which aired the first season of the sitcom in 2011.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:57 IST
'Workaholics' episode with Chris D'Elia as paedophile pulled from three platforms

Days after actor-comic Chris D'Elia was accused of sexually harassing underage women on social media, Comedy Central, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have removed an episode of the series "Workaholics" , which features him as a child molester. Last week, multiple women claimed that D'Elia harassed them online, when some of them were as young as 16. Many also accused him of sending inappropriate messages to them and attempting to solicit nude photos from them. The comedian has denied all the claims. D'Elia appeared in the "Workaholics" episode titled 'To Friend a Predator' on Comedy Central, which aired the first season of the sitcom in 2011. The actor played a child molester who befriends Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson's characters. The trio attempt to expose him, but end up joining him at an exclusive party.

According to Deadline, Comedy Central was the first to remove the episode off all of their platforms. All episodes from the seven seasons of the comedy are available on streamers Hulu and Amazon, except the aforementioned episode. D'Elia rubbished the claims, saying all of his relationships have been "legal and consensual".

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," he said. However, the actor apologised for being a "dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle".

D'Elia's three stand-up specials - "Man on Fire", "Incorrigible" and "No Pain" - were still available on Netflix as of midday Sunday. He recently starred in the second of Netflix series "You", in which he played the role of a comedian who sexually abuses teenage girls. His character was killed off and won't be appearing in the third season of the show. His "Whitney" co-star and comic Whitney Cummings also addressed allegations against D'Elia, saying she is "devastated and enraged" by the claims.

In the 2011 comedy series, D'Elia starred as Alex Miller, the boyfriend to Cummings' titular character, a role that she had said she wrote for him..

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q4 profit falls over 90 pc at Rs 3 cr

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday reported 90.5 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 2.60 crore for March quarter 2019-20 due to higher provisions for bad loans and contingencies. The bank had posted a profit of Rs 27.61 crore in January-March peri...

African organizations call on governments to reopen borders for asylum seekers

People seeking safety are trapped at borders across Eastern Africa due to COVID-19 measures A coalition of international, national, and refugee-led organizations in the Horn, East and Central Africa HECA has today called on governments in t...

Fire breaks out at hazmat facility at US air base on Okinawa

A fire broke out on Monday in a storage building for hazardous materials at a major US air base on Japans southern island of Okinawa, slightly injuring dozens of personnel who were exposed to smoke or chlorine gas, the US military said. The...

Retired pope returning to Vatican after visiting ill brother

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI left Germany on Monday to return to the Vatican after a four-day visit to his ailing elder brother. Benedict, a Bavarian native, boarded an Italian air force plane bound for Rome at Munich airport. He was seen off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020