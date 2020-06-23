Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Outliers' anthology series in works, Dr Anthony Fauci subject of first season

Producer Brian Grazer is developing an anthology series based on Malcolm Gladwell's bestseller "Outliers", the first season of which will have White House infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci in focus.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:52 IST
'Outliers' anthology series in works, Dr Anthony Fauci subject of first season
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Producer Brian Grazer is developing an anthology series based on Malcolm Gladwell's bestseller "Outliers", the first season of which will have White House infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in focus. According to Variety, the series, set at HBO Max, will be a part historical drama, part biopic.

Each season will profile individuals through the unique "Outliers" lens, looking at the specific historical situation which led to their indelible imprint on society and what ultimately makes them stand out. The debut season will focus on Fauci, pioneer and leading expert in the field of immunology, who has become a national sensation as the lead member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Greg Walker of "Titans" fame has been tapped to write and showrun the series. Grazer will executive produce via his Imagine Television Studios with business partner Ron Howard, as well as Walker, Gladwell, and Samie Kim Falvey. The series is being co-produced by CBS Television Studios.

Recently, Hollywood star Brad Pitt impersonated Fauci in a "Saturday Night Live At Home" episode after the expert expressed his desire to see the actor portray him on the late-night sketch comedy show.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli central bank forecasting gets real during pandemic

Swiped a credit card Turned on the lights Driven to work or the supermarket Israels central bank has been watching. With traditional indicators like inflation and unemployment arriving too late or unreliable due to COVID-19 disruptions and ...

'Outliers' anthology series in works, Dr Anthony Fauci subject of first season

Producer Brian Grazer is developing an anthology series based on Malcolm Gladwells bestseller Outliers, the first season of which will have White House infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in focus. According to Variety, the series...

Lockdown to be imposed in 11 wards of Guwahati from tonight

Lockdown will be imposed in 11 wards of Guwahati from 9 pm on Tuesday, untill further orders. Essential services such as grocery stores, petrol pumps, banks etc to remain functional, said Government of Assam. Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Chief Sec...

Rahul should become party chief again, Gehlot demands in CWC meeting

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should take over as party chief again. According to sources, Gehlot raised the demand in the Congress Working Committee CWC meeting held today. Youth Congr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020