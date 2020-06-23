Left Menu
Kartik Aaryan shares picture with pets, raises voice against dog meat festival

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared an adorable picture with his pets and took a stand against the controversial dog meat festival in Yulin city of Guangxi Zhuang, an autonomous region in mainland China.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 23:55 IST
Image shared by Kartik Aaryan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor put out a picture on Instagram wherein he raised his voice against the consumption of dog meat. In the picture, Aaryan is seen holding his two pet dogs in his arms as he smiles while looking into the camera.

Along with the picture, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star noted, "Har saal Dil Todte hain yeh Yulin Festival waale (every year these Yulin Festival people break my heart) #StopYulin #YulinKMKB." (along with a broken heart emoji). With the post hitting photo-sharing platform, fans and celebrity followers including Anushka Sharma, and Bhumi Pednekar hit like in appreciation of Aaryan's effort to stop the controversial festival. The post garnered more than four lakh likes within just an hour from the time it was originally posted. Meanwhile, in spite of the government's drive to discourage consumption of wildlife and pets for meat due to health reasons, the controversial dog meat festival has kicked off in mainland China. According to the New York Post, the 10-day annual festival in the southwestern city of Yulin usually attracts thousands of visitors, many of whom buy dogs for the pot that are on display in cramped cages. (ANI)

