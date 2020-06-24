Left Menu
Public can decide Miss South Africa top 10, says CEO, Stephanie Weil

Miss South Africa Organisation CEO, Stephanie Weil has revealed on Tuesday during an Instagram Live that the public will now be able to vote for their favorite semi-finalists and determine who moves forward to the next round.

Reigning Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier will introduce the Miss South Africa 2020 top 15 live on Instagram on Wednesday at 19:00 in a virtual public reveal. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite, who will make up the top 10 and compete in the finale which moves to later in 2020.

Stephanie on an Instagram live has explained that the pageant, originally scheduled for August, has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on movement and social gatherings.

Announcement on the Top 15 for Miss SA 2020

She said, "We have been asked to push back the pageant as far as possible this year to see what changes there may be in lockdown restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We can't go later than mid-November because we have to choose Miss South Africa 2020 and two runners-up -- all of whom will represent South Africa on the international stage."

"We usually have a function where the semi-finalists are revealed to the media and a group of invited guests only. However this year, anyone who wants to take part can do so by simply going to the Miss South Africa Instagram account @official_misssa where Sasha-Lee will be unveiling and talking live to the top 15, "said Stephanie.

Recently it was announced that, for the first time in the history of the Miss South Africa pageant, the top three finalists will represent the country at the world's three most prestigious pageants.

Previously, the Miss South Africa Organisation has sent a representative to both Miss Universe and Miss World, but will also now be fielding a candidate to Miss Supranational.

