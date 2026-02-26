India Navigates a Turbulent Decade with Strategic Precision

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Asia Economic Dialogue, highlighting India's adept handling of a challenging decade through pragmatic policies.

Jaishankar declared that the 'linear globalisation' era is over, and economic decisions are increasingly influenced by politics and security. Technologies and resources are viewed as crucial strategic assets.

He cited pandemic effects and geopolitical changes, stressing the need for resilience in supply chains and international engagement. India's focus on talent, tech partnerships, and innovation was underscored as pathways to bolster national power.

(With inputs from agencies.)