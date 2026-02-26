India Navigates a Turbulent Decade with Strategic Precision
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights India's strategic response to a tumultuous decade through adaptable policies and global negotiations, emphasizing the importance of resilience in trade and technology to boost national power and secure international partnerships.
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Asia Economic Dialogue, highlighting India's adept handling of a challenging decade through pragmatic policies.
Jaishankar declared that the 'linear globalisation' era is over, and economic decisions are increasingly influenced by politics and security. Technologies and resources are viewed as crucial strategic assets.
He cited pandemic effects and geopolitical changes, stressing the need for resilience in supply chains and international engagement. India's focus on talent, tech partnerships, and innovation was underscored as pathways to bolster national power.
