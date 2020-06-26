Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woody Allen's 'Rifkin's Festival' to open San Sebastian film festival

This is the second time that Allen's film will be opening the San Sebastian Festival. His 2004 feature "Melinda and Melinda" had served as the curtain-raiser for the festival the same year.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-06-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 09:34 IST
Woody Allen's 'Rifkin's Festival' to open San Sebastian film festival
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Woody Allen's next directorial "Rifkin's Festival" will serve as the opening film for the 68th edition of the San Sebastian Festival. In a statement posted on the festival's official website, the organizers said the movie will be screened out of the competition on September 18. "Rifkin's Festival" features Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Wallace Shawn, and two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz.

It tells the story of a married American couple who go to the San Sebastian festival and get caught up in the magic of the event, the beauty and charm of the city, and the fantasy of movies. While the woman gets into an affair with a brilliant French movie director, the man falls in love with a beautiful Spanish lady who lives there. Produced by The Mediapro Studio, Gravier Productions, and Wildside, the film was shot in the Spanish city and other nearby towns in 2019. This is the second time that Allen's film will be opening the San Sebastian Festival.

His 2004 feature "Melinda and Melinda" had served as the curtain-raiser for the festival the same year. At the time, the 84-year-old filmmaker was honored with Donostia Award at the festival that also dedicated a retrospective to his work. The San Sebastian film festival, which is held every year in the Spanish city of Donostia-San Sebastian, will take place from September 18 to 26.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

India retains Tier-2 category in trafficking report, US advises increase probes in cases

The United States in its Trafficking in Persons TIP report for the year 2020 released on Thursday local time, placed India in the Tier-2 category for the seventh time in a row since 2013 suggesting that the country increase investigations, ...

Actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks to play Ms. Frizzle in ‘The Magic School Bus’ live-action movie

Actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks has been roped in to play fearless science teacher Ms Frizzle in the live-action feature adaption of popular 90s animated series The Magic School Bus. The animated show was based on the Scholastic book series...

Rocket League reveals The Field league

Rocket League game-maker Psyonix is teaming with tournament coordinator Rival Esports to create a new season-based league called The Field. Details of The Field were announced Thursday on the Rocket Leagues esports website. The goal of the ...

Netherlands agrees to contribute 3.4 bln euros to Air France-KLM bailout

The Dutch government has reached a deal with France to contribute 3.4 billion euros 3.8 billion to an Air France-KLM bailout that had strained relations between the airline groups state shareholders, sources told Reuters. The agreement will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020