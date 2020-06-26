Left Menu
Carole Baskin pitches big cat-centric smartphone game

Big cat rights activist Carole Baskin is trading in on her 'Tiger King' lineage to promote a smartphone game about big cats.

26-06-2020
Carole Baskin pitches big cat-centric smartphone game
Carole Baskin (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Big cat rights activist Carole Baskin is trading in on her 'Tiger King' lineage to promote a smartphone game about big cats. According to Page Six, the 'Tiger King' star Baskin - who was memorably accused in the smash hit Netflix docuseries of killing her second husband said, "I, Carole Baskin, speak out publicly for the first time since 'Tiger King.'"

The big cats right activist went on to admit she's actually spoken publicly on her web site since the show aired, and concluded she wouldn't be giving interviews about the show, as she pitched the app. "Big Cat Rescue VR Tiger Game" is a "fully immersive game" that lets users track and learn about tigers. She says,"It's clear to me that most people don't understand that breeding tigers is causing their extinction in the wild, not preventing it. Another fallacy that came into sharp focus was the general public's belief that captive bred big cats can be set free."

Reportedly, Baskin strenuously denies committing murder. (ANI)

