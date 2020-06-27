Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawrence Osbourne to write script for 'River of Time' adaptation

British novelist Lawrence Osbourne will be penning the script for the film adaptation of Jon Swain's memoir "River of Time". The rights for the book have been optioned by Indochina Productions for Osborne to script and executive produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Described as the quintessential memoir of the Vietnam War era, "River of Time" was published in 1997 and centres mostly on events in Cambodia and Saigon between 1970 and 1975.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-06-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 12:23 IST
Lawrence Osbourne to write script for 'River of Time' adaptation
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British novelist Lawrence Osbourne will be penning the script for the film adaptation of Jon Swain's memoir "River of Time" . The rights for the book have been optioned by Indochina Productions for Osborne to script and executive produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Described as the quintessential memoir of the Vietnam War era, "River of Time" was published in 1997 and centers mostly on events in Cambodia and Saigon between 1970 and 1975. Swain, an award-winning correspondent for the Sunday Times of London and AFP, famously arrived in Pnomh Penh on the last flight out of Bangkok before the Khmer Rouge took power in Cambodia.

He witnessed the Cambodian genocide and became a key figure among the war correspondents based in the city. The film will be produced by Indochina Productions with Nicholas Simon serving as the executive producer.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks

Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan will agree on a deal to fill the giant Blue Nile dam in two to three weeks, following mediation by the African Union to broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies.Tortuous negotiations over the...

Sports News Roundup: McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19; Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19Denny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from...

Body of man found hanging at residence in Pune

The body of a 24-year-old man was found hanging at his residence at Kothrud in Pune city, a senior police official said on Saturday. The body was recovered on Friday and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide, the official said.The m...

Michael Winterbottom to direct series based on UK PM's handling of coronavirus pandemic

The Wedding Guest helmer Michael Winterbottom is set to tackle a TV series based around UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The project is a joint collaboration between production company Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020