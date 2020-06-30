Ryan Seacrest splits from Shayna Taylor, rebounds with new lady in Mexico

Left Menu
American TV host Ryan Seacrest has split from his chef girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:07 IST
Ryan Seacrest. Image Credit: ANI

American TV host Ryan Seacrest has split from his chef girlfriend Shayna Taylor. According to Page Six, the 45-year-old radio personality released a statement reading "Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. They remain, good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

The statement came as the Daily Mail published photos of Seacrest vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with a woman who was not Taylor. According to a source told E!News, the pair were on a romantic getaway, noting that "[Ryan] didn't have his phone or computer around and was very attentive and always having deep conversations with his new girl."

As recently as May, Seacrest was wishing Taylor a somewhat confusing happy third anniversary on the show 'Live With Kelly and Ryan,' explaining their relationship as "an eight-year run, but it's our third run together." "You know, when we drive by an amusement park, I always look at the rollercoaster and go, 'Look, there we are,'" he joked later. (ANI)

