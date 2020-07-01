Left Menu
Brian Austin Green spotted on lunch date with Australian model Tina Louise

American actor Brian Austin Green was spotted on a lunch date with Australian model Tina Louise on Tuesday, following actor's split from actor Meghan Fox.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:40 IST
Brian Austin Green, Tina Louise (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Brian Austin Green was spotted on a lunch date with Australian model Tina Louise on Tuesday, following actor's split from actor Meghan Fox. According to TMZ, the 46-year-old actor was spotted on a lunch date in Melrose with model Tina Louise. Louise has been the cover girl for Maxim, and a ton of other magazine covers over the years. As the outlet reported, the outing definitely looked like a classic Los Angeles lunch date.

As per TMZ, in the beginning, it was a would-be lunch date, as the couple were trying to head into 'Sugar Taco', which wasn't open when they hit the restaurant. So instead of having lunch, they did a lap around the block together. Eventually, the two did eat and left together. The outlet tried asking Green if Louise was his new girlfriend, but he wasn't in the mood to talk about his love life all that much.

But, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star dished on was how other bachelors should navigate the pandemic dating scene these days. Previously, the 'Domino' star was spotted on lunch a few weeks ago with singer-songwriter Courtney Stodden, after his split with Megan Fox, whom Green was married to for 10 years.

The two were spotted about a few times since the Green's split, and since Stodden's divorce from actor Doug Hutchinson was finalised in March. Green and Stodden are reportedly just friends, though, had been discussing future music collaborations together. (ANI)

