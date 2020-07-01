Left Menu
ZEE5 announces remake of Hungarian film 'Liza, The Fox-Fairy' with Neha Sharma as lead

Actor Neha Sharma will play the lead role in streamer ZEE5's upcoming Hindi remake of the Hungarian black comedy "Liza, The Fox-Fairy". We're excited to partner with ZEE5 to bring this black comedy to our audiences soon," she added.

01-07-2020
Actor Neha Sharma will play the lead role in streamer ZEE5's upcoming Hindi remake of the Hungarian black comedy "Liza, The Fox-Fairy". The film, titled "Aafat-e-Ishq", will be directed by Indrajit Nattoji and produced by Zee Studios, the streamer said in a statement on Wednesday.

The movie will also feature Ila Arun, Namit Das, Gautam Rode and Pravessh Rana. "This is an interesting concept, dark humour with a pinch of supernatural, which will be exciting for the audience. We have an exciting cast too, featuring in a concept that is quite different from what we have done so far", Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India, said.

"Aafat-e-Ishq" will follow a woman's quest for true love, how she finds herself as a prime suspect under multiple deaths while an ancient curse looms large, threatening to destroy everything and everyone around her.  Neha, whose film credits include "Crook", "Tum Bin II" , "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" , is looking forward to the project.  "'Aafat-e-Ishq' is a fresh dark comedy with a hint of supernatural to it which acts as a catalyst throughout the film. I loved the Hungarian version and while I have tried to take as much influence from it, I am still looking at making it my own," the 32-year-old actor said. "The film has all the elements of fun, love, lust, horror which makes it an intrigue upcoming watch to looking out for," she added.  Ashima Avasthi, vice-president & head, Zee Studios Originals, described the movie as a "complete emotional roller-coaster ride of love, lust, intrigue and mystery" that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

"We, at Zee Studios Originals, have been working on bringing new and exciting, untold stories to the audiences as a part of our diverse portfolio of original content. We're excited to partner with ZEE5 to bring this black comedy to our audiences soon," she added. "Aafat-e-Ishq" will start streaming later this year.

