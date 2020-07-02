Left Menu
The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season
If the creators ever renew The Vampire Diaries Season 9, it is most likely to be consisted of 22 episodes. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries

Will Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place? This is a million-dollar question and no one except the series creator and producer can comment on its making.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is expected to be released in March next year on The CW. There is no official confirmation on it and this speculation is simply based on fans' rumour. The Netflix viewers and The CW audience began asking whether there will be a ninth season. The solution doesn't seem positive this time as the show was cancelled.

If the creators ever renew The Vampire Diaries Season 9, it is most likely to be consisted of 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively.

However, currently we can't expect any positive development on The Vampire Diaries Season 9 as the world's health condition is not good at all. China-sponsored coronavirus has crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Fans need to wait for longer than previously expected to get some positive updates on it.

There is no official confirmation on the cast of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 but the avid viewers expect the original cast to return. This includes Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo.

You will be disappointed to know that the series developer, Julie Plec has discredited all rumours related to the making of another season of The Vampire Diaries. According to her, she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 doesn't have an official release date as it is yet to be renewed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

