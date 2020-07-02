Left Menu
Code Geass Season 3 has no possibility, its movie explored untouched avenues

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:49 IST
Code Geass Season 3 has no possibility, its movie explored untouched avenues
There has been no discussion on the making of Code Geass Season 3. Image Credit: YouTube / GameSpot Universe Trailers

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, often referred to simply as Code Geass, is a highly anticipated Japanese anime series. Fans are waiting for Code Geass Season 3 since Season 2 dropped its finale in September 2008.

Code Geass Season 3 seems to have no future. It has been over a decade since Season 2 of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion had its finale and fans have given up all expectations from the writer Ichirō Ōkouchi.

There has been no discussion on the making of Code Geass Season 3. In other words, the anime enthusiasts have given up all expectations from the writer Ichirō Ōkouchi. He is not interested in working on the third season as the protagonist Lelouch is not alive. Thus, instead of making a third season, he opted to make a movie titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection.

For those who have been waiting for Code Geass Season 3 must have been disappointed with Taniguchi's idea and viewpoint, but you should still be glad to know that Lelouch and the rest of the cast will again be returning on the screen.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection was premiered in Japan on February 9, 2019 and ran in over 120 theatres. The film debuted at number five with an opening weekend gross of ¥287 million in Japan. It was number six in its second weekend, with a cumulative gross of ¥530 million up until then. As of March 2019, the film has grossed more than ¥1 billion ($9 million) in Japan. Collectively, the Code Geass film franchise has grossed ¥1,899,872,257 ($17,356,785) at the Japanese box office

One of the main reasons for creating the movie Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection, according to the director, Gorō Taniguchi, was to explore the avenues that were never tapped by the anime.

It's better for those who have been waiting for Code Geass Season 3 to give up their hope. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

