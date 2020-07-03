House of the Dragon Season 1 release period, know what Casey Bloys says on its making

House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones is getting ready for making its debut in 2022, thanks to HBO for giving the space and confirmation. Fans are expecting House of the Dragon to achieve massive success like Game of Thrones accumulated in the last couple of years.

House of the Dragon Season 1 will make its debut in 2022. The HBO President of Programming, Casey Bloys said in a conversation with Deadline as Games of Thrones releases each season in April, House of the Dragon Season 1 would be released in April 2022.

Casey Bloys didn't provide adequate information. According to him, writing on House of the Dragon Season 1 is underway and there were no casting details to announce it. Despite the fact that HBO had several other Game of Thrones successors in the works, all focus right now is on House of the Dragon.

"There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon," he told Deadline.

The director of the most famous Game of Thrones episode The Battle of the Bastards, Miguel Sapochnik will be working full time for House of the Dragon.

The story of the House Targaryen set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin's series of suspense fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. The story will cover the Doom of Valyria and the fabled Dance of Dragons. It will predominantly focus on the Targaryen dynasty when they arrived in Westeros.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is expected to be out by April 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the new imminent television series.

