Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passes away

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, breathed her last on Friday. She was 71.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-07-2020 08:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 08:05 IST
Bollywood dance choreographer Saroj Khan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, breathed her last on Friday. She was 71. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli took to Twitter and expressed his sorrow over the demise of the dance maestro.

"Saroj Khan my beloved Masterji. RIP Saroj Khan From music videos to films, we had a long journey together. Now you've left me and gone. I will do and make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you," he tweeted. He added: "Saroj Khan Masterji every song we did together whether Chui Mui Si Tum, Saanson ko saanson mein, Chand Sifarish, we argued, discussed. I'll miss her presence. Her voice on the mike. Her adaa. I would tell the actors male and female, do 50 per cent of how she does a shot and you'll be a star."

He recalled how the iconic star used to stand up for the rights of people. "She stood up for the rights of people. Never bothered who was a star or not. She said her bit unadulterated and from the heart. Bought biryani on every song and fed the whole crew so lovingly. We gossiped. We worked. Thank you for the memories Masterji. Saroj Khan love you always," he said.

Saroj Khan, the three-time National Award winner was credited for choreographing more than 2,000 songs. Her list of credits include iconic numbers such as 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from Beta (1992), 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab (1988), 'Hawa Hawai' from Mr India (1987) and many more. (ANI)

