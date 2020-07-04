Riverdale Season 5: The forgotten storyline of Charles-Chic mystery

Riverdale Season 4 ended with a scary twist as the lead characters of the show rethought Mr. Honey's (Kerr Smith) departure to Stonewall Prep but the real shock to Betty Cooper (Lili Pauline Reinhart) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) was finding a new tape that recreated the sequences written by Jug as part of a fictional project.

Not many people could've accessed Jughead's draft so fans are certain that it is either a horrifying prank or someone on the inside (again) is playing the bad actor again, but the "bad" in Riverdale Season 5 is unlike anything that the teenagers of Riverdale have faced before.

The characters are about to graduate high school and many of them could leave town after that, but there's a lot going around Riverdale and Bughead are certainly not the kind to leave without finding answers to the unanswered questions. From the mysterious videotapes to Evelyn Evernever (Zoé De Grand Maison) trying to pull strings from prison, it seems a lot could come crashing down on the teenagers in the next season.

But one thing that was particularly shocking in the 6th episode of Riverdale Season 4 has been somewhat quiet lately. Yes, we are talking about the supposed 'brother' Charles (Wyatt Nash) and his relationship with Chic (Hart Denton) that could prove deadly for the town.

At the end of the 6th episode, Charles visits Chic in prison and it seemed the two are still in a relationship (remember the scene where both of them touch the glass as an alternative to holding hands?). The duo might be planning something against the Cooper-Jones family and with the return of Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt), who is also the old boss of Chic, it can get really dangerous.

Evelyn Evernever and her 'hypnotizing' phrases thrown into the mix, this just gets more dangerous and deadly for Betty, Jughead, Archie (KJ Apa), and Veronica (Camila Mendes). It seems as if their past is coming back to haunt them and how can one forget the popular phrase - 'does anyone really die in Riverdale?'

But some fan theories also suggest that Charles, the FBI guy, might have changed and might be trying to dig something out of Chic. After all, Charles did claim to Betty that his ex-lover had killed a man back at their home and he also knows that Chic killed one man at the Cooper residence.

The latter theory does seem better for the teenagers but it would be interesting to see how the Core Four gets out of this mystery if Charles, Chic, Penelope, and Evelyn team up against them in Riverdale Season 5. If true, Riverdale would be confronted with their biggest challenge in the next season.

KJ Apa (the actor who plays Archie) had revealed in an interview that he is contracted to be on Riverdale for the next three years, and he also confirmed his contract is the same as the rest of the show's leads, presumably referring to Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, and Camila Mendes. This could mean Riverdale continues till 2023 if the show remains popular on The CW and continues to release one season per year.

There is no official release date for Riverdale Season 5 yet and the COVID-19 pandemic is almost certain to cause a delay even if it was in works. But fans have got a chance to dive into the nostalgia due to 'social-distancing' advisories, it's a great time to binge-watch the whole series again as you wait for the next tranche of the show.