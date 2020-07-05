Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naomi Campbell poses stunningly on NYC subway for Valentino

Supermodel Naomi Campbell posed around a New York City train station in the nude, all in the name of fashion.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 14:48 IST
Naomi Campbell poses stunningly on NYC subway for Valentino
Naomi Campbell. Image Credit: ANI

Supermodel Naomi Campbell posed around a New York City train station in the nude, all in the name of fashion. According to Page Six, the 50-year-old model posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday (local time) featuring herself in the buff while exploring a subway station.

In one photo, she's seen sitting in a chair while clutching a Valentino handbag. In another photo, she is seen waiting on the subway platform barefoot, holding a different Valentino purse. The third snap shows the stunner with one more Valentino bag in her lap, tagging the fashion house in all three posts. The 'Making the cut' judge also mentioned that the photos went "unpublished," meaning there's no telling whether the shoot took place before or after the city-wide spread of COVID-19.

The images shocked fans online, not only because of her state of undress but because Campbell has been particularly cautious when it comes to avoiding the virus. She was seen wearing a full hazmat suit during a March flight from Los Angeles to New York. "It's not a funny time, it's not a humorous time, I'm not doing this for laughs," she insisted. "This is how I feel comfortable travelling if I have to travel; I'm trying to keep it to a minimum." (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bedi derailing 'Swachch Bharat' scheme in Yanam: Minister

Puducherry, July 5 PTI Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Sunday charged Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi with derailing the centrally sponsored Swachch Bharat Abhiyan scheme in Yanam region. The scheme has come to a grinding h...

COVID-19 impact: Indian exchanges see just 4 IPOs in Jun quarter, says report

India witnessed four initial public offerings worth USD 2.08 million in the three months ended June as the coronavirus pandemic impacted economic activities, according to an EY India report. All the IPOs were in the Small and Medium Enterpr...

Jets hit Libya's al-Watiya airbase where Turkey may build base, sources say

Warplanes struck overnight at an airbase that was recently recaptured by Libyas internationally recognised government from eastern forces with help from Turkey, a military source with the eastern forces and a resident nearby said.The strike...

South Africa's daily rise surpasses 10,000

For the first time, South Africa is reporting more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day. That brings the countrys total confirmed cases to more than 187,977, by far the most of any country in Africa.South Africa also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020