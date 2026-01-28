Left Menu

Trump and Rubio's Diplomatic Breakthrough in Syria

President Donald Trump announced he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio resolved a significant issue with Syria, though specifics were not disclosed. This statement followed a call with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, as the U.S. seeks a ceasefire between Kurdish forces and the Syrian government.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have resolved a major issue involving Syria. However, he did not provide details regarding the nature of the problem or the solution. Trump's announcement followed a conversation with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The United States has been actively involved in shuttle diplomacy to negotiate a sustainable ceasefire and a political settlement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which were once America's primary allies in the region, and now with President Sharaa, considered a key partner.

This diplomatic effort marks a shift in U.S. alliances in the Middle East as it seeks to stabilize the conflict-ridden region through new partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

