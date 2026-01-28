Kim Jong Un Outlines Future Nuclear Strategy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced plans to strengthen the country's nuclear deterrent at the upcoming Workers' Party congress. A successful test of a large-caliber multiple-rocket launch system showcased significant improvements. South Korea and Japan condemned the test, which defies a UN ban on North Korean ballistic missile development.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has revealed intentions to fortify his nation's nuclear deterrent, a move expected to be detailed at the forthcoming congress of the ruling Workers' Party, according to state news agency KCNA.
In a demonstration on Tuesday, Kim supervised a successful test of a large-caliber multiple-rocket launch system, showcasing improved strike power, mobility, and accuracy. Kim emphasized that bolstering offensive capabilities is central to the party's strategy for deterrence against potential adversaries.
This demonstration has elicited strong reactions from South Korea and Japan, both of whom condemned the missile launch, which contravenes a United Nations ban on North Korean ballistic missile activities. Details regarding the congress timeline remain undisclosed.
