Nicaraguan Political Ally Convicted of Money Laundering

A Nicaraguan court has convicted Bayardo Arce, a longstanding ally and economic adviser to President Daniel Ortega, of money laundering, according to a statement by the Attorney General's Office on Tuesday.

Arce, once among the nine Sandinista leaders in the 1980s, faced charges alongside his assistant, Ricardo Bonilla. His wife and her brother, currently exiled, were also implicated as co-conspirators. Detained in July, Arce has spent six months in prison. His family claims his arrest was executed without a warrant and involved mistreatment, raising concerns about his health given his age.

The extensive $2.71 billion scheme involved fraudulent tax practices and the use of shell companies. Arce, the last Sandinista commander supporting Ortega, is seen as a political prisoner amid a crackdown on dissent led by Ortega's wife, Rosario Murillo, who did not respond to requests for comment.

