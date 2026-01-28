Terror on the Tracks: Russian Drone Strike Hits Ukrainian Passenger Train

A Russian drone assault targeted a passenger train in northeastern Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, according to local prosecutors. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack as an act of terrorism, highlighting the tragedy's civilian impact.

Authorities report that the drone strike occurred in a village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region as the train journeyed from Chop to Barvinkove. The attack has sparked outrage, with images circulating online showing train carriages engulfed in flames.

Ukrayinska Zaliznytsia's CEO, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, praised the bravery of rescuers and passengers who assisted evacuation efforts. Despite the heightened threat, Pertsovskyi vowed to maintain rail services, ensuring that travel remains operational amid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)