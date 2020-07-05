Entertainment News Roundup: Scaled-down Czech film festival opens in empty auditorium

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Scaled-down Czech film festival opens in empty auditorium

A Czech film festival disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic unveiled a scaled-down programme of movies on Friday with an opening ceremony in an empty auditorium and a star-free red carpet. The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, central and eastern Europe's leading movie extravaganza, announced in April it was cancelling its main events as the novel coronavirus shuttered cinemas and mass gatherings.