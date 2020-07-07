Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney actor Sebastian Athie dead at 24

Sebastian Athie, star of Disney Channel Latin America's 'O11CE,' has died at the age of 24.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 11:39 IST
Disney actor Sebastian Athie dead at 24
Disney actor Sebastian Athie. (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sebastian Athie, star of Disney Channel Latin America's 'O11CE,' has died at the age of 24. According to Fox News, his cause of death is not clear at this time. The news of Athie's passing was confirmed by Disney Channel Latin America on Instagram on Saturday. (local time)

The post read, which was originally written in Spanish, "Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile remain forever". It continued: "With much pain, we regret the departure of Sebastian Athie whom we will always remember for his great talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart."

The post concluded: "We accompany his family, colleagues, friends and fans in his farewell." The actor's management team, Cristina Chaparro Management, shared the same post on its own page. The outlet has reached out for further comment.

The Disney show 'Once' -- stylised as 'O11CE', followed a young man recruited to play soccer at a sports institute. Athie played a character named Lorenzo Guevara. According to IMDb, Athie has only one other acting credit, having appeared in two episodes of 'La Rosa de Guadalupe,' which translates to 'The Rose of Guadalupe.'

He appeared in the show's seventh and eighth seasons as Samuel and Neto, respectively. Daniel Panitio, an actor who appeared in 'Once' alongside Athie, paid tribute to his late friend on Instagram, sharing a handful of pictures and videos of the actor.

The caption said: "Noble souls do not die and your light will be eternal, passion, discipline and love, so I will remember you, my roomie, my friend, my brother, God have your holy glory, I do not understand many times his plans, and for the first time it makes me feel to lose a brother, life I owe you a lot, I will miss you." (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants a month more to Centre for giving permanent commission to women officers in Army

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted one more month to the Centre to implement its verdict directing that permanent commission be given to all serving SSC women officers in the Army. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra said t...

Tigmanshu Dhulia's ‘Yaara’ to premiere on ZEE 5 on July 30

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulias directorial venture Yaara will premiere on July 30 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. The film starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh,Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra,...

Rani's struggle gives me hope to bring family out of poverty: Young striker Rajwinder

Waiting to earn her place in the senior Indian womens hockey team, young striker Rajwinder Kaur says she takes inspiration from skipper Ranis struggles and is determined to bring her family out of poverty with her sporting achievements. Bor...

4 deaths, 571 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

A total of 571 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours.According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the state now has a total of 10,097 positive cases, including 3,557 active case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020