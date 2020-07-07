Mira Kapoor expresses 'gratitude' on 5 years of marriage with Shahid Kapoor
Updated: 07-07-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:12 IST
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor on Tuesday expressed gratitude with a throwback picture as the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Mira took to Instagram to post the picture in which she is seen bowing down at a religious place with her star husband.
While Shahid is seen wearing a pink and yellow coloured turban with a white coloured kurta in the picture, Mira is seen wearing a peach coloured suit. Keeping the caption simple yet special, Kapoor wrote, "Gratitude" and added a heart emoji and an emoji of folded hands in the caption.
The couple got married in a personal function in New Delhi five years ago. They are now parents to two a boy - Zain- and a girl - Meesha. (ANI)
