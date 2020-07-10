Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Depp attacked wife on plane in drunken rage; Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19 and more

Depp severed finger during three-day row with ex-wife, UK court told Hollywood star Johnny Depp wrote on a wall with blood from his severed finger tip during a long and violent confrontation with his ex-wife Amber Heard five years ago, London's High Court heard on Thursday at his libel case against a British tabloid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 10:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Depp attacked wife on plane in drunken rage; Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19 and more
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body

Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on Thursday, but no body had been found almost 24 hours after she was last seen. Rivera, 33, who played high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in the television series until 2015, went missing on Wednesday after renting a boat on Lake Piru with her four-year-old son Josey.

Masks mandatory at Mickey's when Disneyland Paris reopens

With masks mandatory and advance booking required, Disneyland Paris will gradually reopen from July 15 after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus crisis. Like other major Paris attractions such as the Versailles palace and the Louvre museum, Europe's most visited theme park will limit capacity and impose a minimum distance of one metre between visitors to prevent infection risk.

Actor Depp attacked wife on plane in drunken rage, UK court hears

Hollywood star Johnny Depp kicked and slapped his ex-wife Amber Heard on a private flight in a drunken rage brought on because he believed she was having an affair with her co-star James Franco, London's High Court heard on Wednesday. Depp, giving evidence in his libel trial against Britain's Sun newspaper over an article describing him as a "wife beater", denied he had attacked Heard, accusing her of being the aggressor whom he tried to placate.

Lack of insurance threatens supply of Hollywood films, TV shows in 2021

Insurers have largely stopped covering independent film and television productions against the risk of COVID-19 illness, a shift that threatens the supply of new entertainment in 2021, Hollywood producers, insurers and industry experts said. Thousands of shoots around the world shut down abruptly in March as the novel coronavirus spread and governments imposed lockdowns.

Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19

One of the patriarchs of jazz, Libya's rebel prime minister and the Chinese doctor reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the novel coronavirus - they are among the more than half a million people who have died from COVID-19. Below is a list of some prominent people who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. (Click here to see a slideshow: https://reut.rs/38zyAtI)

Cinemas miss out on upgrades as Russia diverts funds in COVID-19 battle

About 140 cinemas in Russia will miss out on scheduled modernisations after the government moved nearly 1.2 billion roubles ($16.5 million) earmarked for culture spending this year to its reserve fund as it tackles COVID-19. The coronavirus outbreak has forced the government to adjust spending goals in 13 key areas, known as the national projects, first announced by President Vladimir Putin during his bid for re-election in 2018. The projects are intended to spur economic growth.

Depp severed finger during three-day row with ex-wife, UK court told

Hollywood star Johnny Depp wrote on a wall with blood from his severed finger tip during a long and violent confrontation with his ex-wife Amber Heard five years ago, London's High Court heard on Thursday at his libel case against a British tabloid. Depp told the court he suffered "some species of nervous breakdown" during a row with actress Heard, but denied he had violently attacked her and accused her of cutting his finger by throwing a bottle at him.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares down on virus risk, U.S.-China tension

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Friday as record-breaking new coronavirus cases in several U.S. states stoked concern about economic recovery, while investors looked forward to earnings season.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacifi...

China stock rally pauses on stake cuts, U.S. sanctions

Mainland China shares fell on Friday for the first time since June 29 on signs of renewed Sino-U.S. tensions and after the countrys state funds announced stake cuts in companies, a move that comes following a torrid bull run in the stock ma...

Don t spread false propaganda on govt hospitals in Telangana, Owaisi to critics

Hyderabad, Jul 10 PTI Giving a thumbs up to the treatment being given to COVID-19 patients in Telangana government hospitals, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the public not to fall prey to false propaganda by people with politi...

4 held with drugs, cash in West Bengal's Malda

Four persons were arrested with drugs and cash in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kaliachak police station on Thursday arrested Sufia Bibi, Harmuj Sk, Md Kurban Sk and Md Hadaitullah Sk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020