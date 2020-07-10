Left Menu
Shilpa Shetty urges recovered coronavirus patients to donate blood plasma

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday urged people who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma for the treatment of patients undergoing coronavirus treatment.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:25 IST
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday urged people who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma for the treatment of patients undergoing coronavirus treatment. The 'Dhadkan' actor took to Twitter to share filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani's tweet where he had posted a short clip from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office explaining how plasma donation is important in the battle against coronavirus.

Sharing the tweet, Shilpa said that the country can only win the war against coronavirus by joining the forces together. "The war with COVID-19 can only be won when we join forces to defeat it. To be a part of Mission Platina, the world's largest plasma therapy trial and treatment, enroll here along with adequate information: http://plasmayoddha.in@RajkumarHirani | @CMOMaharashtra | @OfficeofUT " she tweeted.

Shilpa also added a link to the tweet following which users can get detailed information regarding blood plasma donation process. (ANI)

