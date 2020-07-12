Success of 'Super 30' more satisfying than any film: Hrithik on movie's one year anniversary

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Sunday said playing the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in his hit "Super 30" was an extremely "special" experience. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, featured Hrithik as Anand, the Patna-based scholar who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate.

The 46-year-old actor said he "can't believe" it has already been a year since the film released. "For me, the success of 'Super 30' is way more satisfying than the success of any of my other films. My journey from being myself to becoming Anand Kumar in front of the camera was a very special one. "Reminiscing about the process of picking up the body language, learning the nuances and transforming for it, always leaves a smile on my face," Hrithik said in a statement. Backed by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also starred Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu. "Super 30" marked Hrithik's return to screen two years after the release of "Kaabil", in which he played the role of a visually-challenged man. Three months after the release of "Super 30", Hrithik starred in director Siddharth Anand's action-drama "War', which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2019.