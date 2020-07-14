Left Menu
The Last Kingdom Season 5 renewed for Netflix for 10 episodes, plot, synopsis revealed

Updated: 14-07-2020 04:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 04:18 IST
The Last Kingdom Season 5 renewed for Netflix for 10 episodes, plot, synopsis revealed
The new episodes of The Last Kingdom Season 5 will follow Uhtred as he feels that his destiny is highly entangled with the future of England. Image Credit: Facebook / The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom has been renewed for Season 5 at Netflix. The story of noble warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg during England's early years will continue. Read further to know more in details.

There is a confirmation on the social media that The Last Kingdom Season 5 will be back for ten episodes on Netflix that will be based on books nine and ten in Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories.

The new episodes of The Last Kingdom Season 5 will follow Uhtred as he feels that his destiny is highly entangled with the future of England. According to the synopsis, he will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Thus, the viewers are asking for more heartbreaking moments in the fifth season.

"We are really proud of The Last Kingdom, which continues to entertain audiences all over the world. We had such a tremendous response to the last season, so are thrilled to be bringing it back for season five on Netflix. With such a loyal fanbase, we're excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his quest," the executive producer at Carnival Films, Nigel Marchant said.

"We don't like to deviate from the books, we like to keep the characters and the essence there, but sometimes it just doesn't work. But that's not to say that we couldn't see them in the future," Nigel Marchant opined.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official trailer yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

