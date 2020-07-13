When Russian Doll Season 2 will start filming? Synopsis revealed, what we know so far

Russian Doll Season 2 was renewed by Netflix in June last year. Since then fans are passionately waiting for its release. The huge success of Season 1 paved the way to the creation of the second season.

The viewers are disappointed as Netflix is silent on Russian Doll Season 2. The shooting for second season was about to take place in May 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire global entertainment industry. The production is likely to start next month abiding by the new guidelines.

Here is an (unofficial) synopsis of Russian Doll Season 2 – Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honour at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

Netflix announced the renewal of Russian Doll for Season 2 on June 12, 2019 with a video. The title of the video was "Sweet Birthday, Babyyy! #RussianDoll is coming back for Season 2. Let's get loopy." Unfortunately, currently Netflix has kept its lip tight on the release period.

The second season is expected to be consisting of eight episodes just like the first season. All eight events are likely to be streamed at the equivalent time when the show returns. The series is not going to be possible without Natasha Lyonne's contribution. She will also contribute as an executive director, producer and writer. Charlie Barnett will be back in Season 2 for playing the active main role as Alan Zaveri in Season 1.

Natasha Lyonne hinted during an interview that Russian Doll Season 2 would build upon the video game connecting it with the first season. The imminent season is highly expected to have multiple twists and major story changes.

Russian Doll Season 2 will see the actors like Natasha Lyonne (Nadia Vulvokov), Greta Lee (Maxine), Yul Vazquez (John Reyes) and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner). Although nothing official has been announced, still we can see that the actors like Dascha Polanco (as Beatrice), Ritesh Rajan (as Ferran), Jeremy Bobb (as Mike Kershaw), Brendan Sexton III (as Horse), Rebecca Henderson (as Lizzy), Yoni Lotan (as Ryan) and Burt Young (as Joe) will in the next season. The series will continue to be filled by many guest stars.

Russian Doll Season 2 does not have an official release date.

