Left Menu
Development News Edition

I could high five God, but wasn't living to the fullest: Ricky Martin on his struggle to come out

The Puerto Rican singer was on his famous 'Livin' La Vida Loca' tour in 1999 when he decided he had to take some time off and focus on his emotional well-being. "The world was giving me back the hours that I had put into music, the hours that I had put into this career.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:40 IST
I could high five God, but wasn't living to the fullest: Ricky Martin on his struggle to come out
File Pic Image Credit: Twitter (@periodicovzlano)

In the late 1990s, singer Ricky Martin was at the peak of his career, enjoying series of chartbusters and global fame. But the musician has now revealed that he was "depressed" during those days as he was struggling to publicly open up about his sexuality. The Puerto Rican singer was on his famous 'Livin' La Vida Loca' tour in 1999 when he decided he had to take some time off and focus on his emotional well-being.

"The world was giving me back the hours that I had put into music, the hours that I had put into this career. I was the king of the world. My music was being heard all over the world, regardless of the language. I could high five God, but I wasn't living to the fullest. I was sad. I was depressed," Martin said during an appearance on Proud Radio on Apple Music.

"I would walk on stage to perform because that was the only way I could balance my emotion is to snap out of this heavy sadness that I was moving in. And then actually there came a moment that I said, 'We need to stop. We need to stop the tour'," he added. The 48-year-old singer recalled that it was during the Australian leg of the 'Livin' La Vida Loca' tour when he decided that he "can't do this" to himself anymore. "We were going to go to South America. And I said, 'I can't. I can't do this. I need to go home. I need silence. I need to cry. I need to be angry. I need to forgive myself for allowing myself to reach this level, to get to where I'm at'. And I took some time and I took a sabbatical." People close to Martin, including his family and friends, were aware of his sexuality, but the singer went public with his orientation in 2010 in a statement posted on his website.

Prior to that, while writing his memoir "Me: Ricky Martin", the Latin pop star said he cried like "crazy" as he was finally free to feel the way he wanted to. "I got to the place I was fighting as I was writing my book between saying, 'Am I gay? Am I bisexual? Am I gay? Am I bisexual? And either is okay, just go within and do not lie to yourself. And then I said, 'Rick, you are a very fortunate homosexual man. You are gay'. And I wrote it and I pressed send, and then I cried like crazy. And I've been super happy ever since." Martin is married to Jwan Yosef, a Syrian-Swedish painter. The duo started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in the next year. They are parents to daughter Lucia (one-and-a-half years) and son Renn (eight months).

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-John Browne steps down as Huawei UK chairman ahead of government ban

Former BP chief John Browne is stepping down as chairman of Huaweis UK operation ahead of the British government banning the Chinese company from the countrys 5G networks later on Tuesday.When Lord Browne became chairman of Huawei UKs board...

US eyes world power summit for UN anniversary amid crises

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke Monday to his Russian counterpart about convening the leaders of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, the State Department said. The d...

Pence heads to Louisiana amid renewed surge in virus cases

Vice President Mike Pence travels Tuesday to Louisiana, which has reemerged as one of the nations hot spots for the coronavirus only months after seeming to contain its outbreak. The Republican vice president was scheduled to meet with Loui...

France scales down Bastille Day parade in concession to virus

France held a scaled-down annual Bastille Day celebration on Tuesday, with none of the usual tanks and troops parading down Pariss Champs Elysees avenue, in a concession to the COVID-19 epidemic still stalking Europe. Instead, President Emm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020