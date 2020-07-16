Now You See Me 3 to have previous villains, Benedict Cumberbatch with other returning actors

Now You See Me 3's future is certain due to a vital announcement made by the Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in favour of it. Still, fans continue to wonder if the third movie will ever take place.

Now You See Me 3 will show the Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch playing a vital role in the movie. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced in May 2015 that they had indeed 'already commenced early planning' for the third movie. Later it was confirmed that Lizzy Caplan will be reprising the role of Lula May, and that a new cast member, Benedict Cumberbatch, will be joining the cast.

Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in Now You See Me 3. The Eye had been one of the steady plot elements in the first two films of the franchise. The secret-cum-long-running organization will further be a vital part of the third movie.

According to Variety, American Hustle's co-writer, Eric Warren Singer has been given the task to introduce new characters into Now You See Me 3 while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. Aaron Edmonds and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

"Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane opined.

"The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film," Nathan Kahane added.

The viewers are highly expected to see the previous antagonists in Now You See Me 3. Hence, we can say that fans are likely to see Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Caine in the imminent movie playing the roles of Walter Mabry and Arthur Tressler respectively.

The returning actors in Now You See Me 3 are expected to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively.

Now You See Me 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

