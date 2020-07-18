Left Menu
American singer Tamar Braxton hospitalised after being found unresponsive

American singer and television personality Tamar Braxton was reportedly rushed to hospital on Thursday night after she was found unresponsive.

American singer, television personality Tamar Braxton (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer and television personality Tamar Braxton was reportedly rushed to hospital on Thursday night after she was found unresponsive. According to E! News, the reality TV star was living at the Las Angeles' Ritz-Carlton hotel with her boyfriend David Adefeso who found her unconscious and called 911.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told the outlet that officials responded to a call on Thursday night regarding the medical emergency of Braxton. The spokesperson further added that she was then transported to the hospital. According to the report by the outlet News Braxton had taken some medication and had been drinking before Adefeso found her.

"David does not believe that she was trying to kill herself, despite experiencing some rough times in quarantine," E! News quoted a source as saying. "She is currently being watched around the clock by a medical team for her own safety, but doctors have stabilized her and she will pull through. David is still with Tamar at the hospital and has been in contact with loved ones throughout the night," the source added. (ANI)

