'The Parent Trap' director, stars Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid to reunite for charity

Filmmaker Nancy Meyers has announced that the cast of her hit Disney film "The Parent Trap", led by Lindsay Lohan, will be coming together to celebrate the romantic comedy's 22nd anniversary. @katiecouric and I got the PARENT TRAP cast back together for the first time since we made our movie.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-07-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 09:55 IST
Filmmaker Nancy Meyers has announced that the cast of her hit Disney film "The Parent Trap" , led by Lindsay Lohan, will be coming together to celebrate the romantic comedy's 22nd anniversary. Meyers took to Instagram to reveal that the team of the 1998 reboot will be in conversation with journalist Katie Couric on July 20 at 9 am ET on the photo-video sharing platform.

The film was released on July 29, 1998. The reunion will help raise funds for Chef Jose Andres' charity World Central Kitchen, which provides fresh and healthy meals to communities in need.

"Sorry for the mini delay, but the Secret's Out! @katiecouric and I got the PARENT TRAP cast back together for the first time since we made our movie. We had a blast," the director said. Meyers and Lohan will be joined by Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, Simon Kuntz, and producer Charles Shyer.

"The Parent Trap" is a remake of the 1961 Disney classic and tells the story of twin sisters who were separated at birth after their parents, Nick (Quaid) and Elizabeth (Natasha Richardson) divorced. Lohan, in her feature film debut, portrays identical siblings Hallie Parker and Annie James, who are reunited by a twist of fate. The cast will also pay homage to co-star Richardson, who died in 2009 after a skiing accident in Quebec.

Lohan, who has been out of the public eye for quite some time and residing in the UAE, last September released her first single 12 years titled "Xanax".

