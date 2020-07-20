Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Hyun Bin is always on the headlines these days. Recently, the Crash Landing on You actor, Hyun Bin became the center of discussion as many outlets started linking him with Song Hye-Kyo.

Here we're not going to discuss Hyun Bin's rumoured romantic with Song Hye-Kyo. First, let us notify you that fans are passionately waiting for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's romantic saga in Crash Landing on You Season 2. The series ranked as the third-highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history.

You will be glad to know that Hyun Bin has landed in Jordan last week to film the thriller movie titled The Negotiations. The Crash Landing on You star alongside co-stars including Hwang Jung-min reportedly took a charter flight from Incheon International Airport in Seoul last week, Gulf News reported.

During the period when the world is combating against China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus pandemic and almost the entire entertainment projects are closed, Hyun Bin, Hwang Jung-min and other actors arrived in Jordan recently and then self-quarantined for eight days become commencing the filming tasks. They initially had a plan to visit the Middle East country for filming in March but needed to postpone the task as Jordan banned entry to people coming from South Korea and other countries due to coronavirus pandemic.

"Board member of the Royal Film Commission, Raja Gargour and the Managing Director, Mohannad Al Bakri welcomed the actor #hyunbin and the film director Yim Soon-rye in Amman," Royal Film Commission (RFC) stated in an Instagram, confirming their arrival in the country. "The famous actor and the rest of the film crew are currently in quarantine before starting the shoot of the film The Negotiations (Bargaining)," RFC added. The RFC will abide by the filming guidelines issued last month to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Negotiations film revolves around a National Intelligence Service agent (to be played by Crash Landing on You's superstar Hyun Bin) and a diplomat (The Himalayas' actor Hwang Jung-min) trying to arrange the release of Koreans kidnapped in the Middle East, Korea Times noted.

While fans have ardently waiting for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's presence in Crash Landing on You Season 2, many are currently discussing his latest step of joining Philippine telco Smart as an endorser. The 37-year-old actor said in a video release that he was glad to be a part of the telco's roster of endorsers.

"Hello, Philippines! I am Hyun Bin. I am glad to be part of the Smart family. I am going to show you my best in my new campaign with Smart. So please keep an eye on me and Smart," Hyun Bin said.

