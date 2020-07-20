Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:37 IST
Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations
You will be glad to know that Hyun Bin has landed in Jordan last week to film the thriller movie titled The Negotiations. Image Credit: Facebook / Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin is always on the headlines these days. Recently, the Crash Landing on You actor, Hyun Bin became the center of discussion as many outlets started linking him with Song Hye-Kyo.

Here we're not going to discuss Hyun Bin's rumoured romantic with Song Hye-Kyo. First, let us notify you that fans are passionately waiting for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's romantic saga in Crash Landing on You Season 2. The series ranked as the third-highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history.

You will be glad to know that Hyun Bin has landed in Jordan last week to film the thriller movie titled The Negotiations. The Crash Landing on You star alongside co-stars including Hwang Jung-min reportedly took a charter flight from Incheon International Airport in Seoul last week, Gulf News reported.

During the period when the world is combating against China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus pandemic and almost the entire entertainment projects are closed, Hyun Bin, Hwang Jung-min and other actors arrived in Jordan recently and then self-quarantined for eight days become commencing the filming tasks. They initially had a plan to visit the Middle East country for filming in March but needed to postpone the task as Jordan banned entry to people coming from South Korea and other countries due to coronavirus pandemic.

"Board member of the Royal Film Commission, Raja Gargour and the Managing Director, Mohannad Al Bakri welcomed the actor #hyunbin and the film director Yim Soon-rye in Amman," Royal Film Commission (RFC) stated in an Instagram, confirming their arrival in the country. "The famous actor and the rest of the film crew are currently in quarantine before starting the shoot of the film The Negotiations (Bargaining)," RFC added. The RFC will abide by the filming guidelines issued last month to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Negotiations film revolves around a National Intelligence Service agent (to be played by Crash Landing on You's superstar Hyun Bin) and a diplomat (The Himalayas' actor Hwang Jung-min) trying to arrange the release of Koreans kidnapped in the Middle East, Korea Times noted.

While fans have ardently waiting for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's presence in Crash Landing on You Season 2, many are currently discussing his latest step of joining Philippine telco Smart as an endorser. The 37-year-old actor said in a video release that he was glad to be a part of the telco's roster of endorsers.

"Hello, Philippines! I am Hyun Bin. I am glad to be part of the Smart family. I am going to show you my best in my new campaign with Smart. So please keep an eye on me and Smart," Hyun Bin said.

Also Read: Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit will split financial markets, says Bank of England appointee

Brexit will make markets less efficient but it wont be disastrous for Britains economy, an appointee to the Bank of Englands Financial Policy Committee said on Monday. Britain left the European Union in January, with transition arrangements...

Ministry signs statement of ontent with YuWaah to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers

In a step to realise the vision of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers in India and contribute to Prime Ministers call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and S...

UK suspends extradition arrangements with Hong Kong

Britains government suspended its extradition arrangements with Hong Kong on Monday, after China imposed a tough new national security law. As tensions grow with Beijing, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had concerns about the new law...

CBI questions Raj Cong MLA Krishna Poonia in Churu SHO suicide case

The CBI on Monday questioned Olympian and Rajasthan Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in connection with the alleged suicide by SHO of Rajgarh Vishnudutt Vishnoi in Churu district, officials said. Poonia was questioned for nearly three hours at h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020