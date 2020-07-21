Billie Eilish opens up about relationship with faith, recalls being 'incredibly religious'

Left Menu
American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently opened up about her relationship with her faith, and said she was "incredibly religious" at one point until "it completely went away".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:57 IST
American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently opened up about her relationship with her faith, and said she was "incredibly religious" at one point until "it completely went away". According to Fox News, the 18-year-old musician recently discussed religion on an episode of her Apple Music radio show 'me and dad radio,' where she opened up about her previous and current views on the subject.

As per People Magazine, the 'Bad Guy' singer said, "I don't know if any of you know -- I don't think I've ever talked about it. When I was little, when I was a little kid, I was super religious for no damn reason. My family never was religious. I didn't know anyone that was religious. And for some reason, as a little girl, I just was incredibly religious." The hitmaker said that she was religious for years until things suddenly changed.

She revealed, "And then at one point, I don't know what happened. It just completely went away." The change was so quick, in fact, that Eilish felt "almost anti-religious for no reason" until she learned from her experience.

"And I don't know why that happened. I don't know what made me that way. And then after that period of my life, I've loved the idea of other beliefs. And I think people with closed minds, people like me from a couple of years ago -- I think that's very pathetic to have a closed mind. It's very lame. I love hearing people's beliefs," said the songstress. Similarly, Eilish said she loves "talking about what people believe in", as well as why they believe the things they do.

"... Especially if I don't agree, because I like to listen and I like to understand," she explained. "And I think it's really important to be supportive of all beliefs in the world and all opinions and not shoot people down for what they believe in." Eilish's father, Patrick O'Connell -- recalled watching his daughter develop her own beliefs.

"From my point of view, as a parent, we did not go to church and we didn't really talk about religion at all. And wasn't in our household very much. And you just ... believed."You had all these kinds of organized thoughts about the whole thing. And I thought it was pretty marvellous. I didn't object to it. I didn't say you can't believe that," he said. The Grammy winner noted that her family members "were really supportive," and that now, she finds herself in a more "neutral" ground, religiously.

"I don't, not believe and I don't do believe. I'm in a very neutral position. I'm open to every belief pretty much," the singer explained, saying she likes the "idea that there's a God." She added, "So why not? How would I know? I'm not going to say I know I don't, nobody knows." (ANI)

