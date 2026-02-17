Left Menu

The 'Golden Cucumbers': Russia Grapples with Skyrocketing Vegetable Prices

Cucumbers, a staple in Russian cuisine, have seen an unprecedented price surge, sparking public anger and political action. Prices have doubled since December, driven by seasonality and increased taxes. Politicians and regulators, facing elections, press producers for explanations, while consumers hope for price relief with warmer weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:34 IST
In Russia, cucumbers, a beloved ingredient in many dishes, have become unexpectedly pricey, causing public uproar and political scrutiny. Prices have soared, doubling since December, reportedly due to seasonal factors and tax hikes. This inflation has prompted calls for explanation from producers by politicians, mindful of upcoming elections.

The political party Just Russia has highlighted the issue, paralleling it with last year's spike in potato prices. Leader Sergei Mironov criticized the situation, questioning how citizens are expected to afford basic food items. While producers suggest that prices may stabilize with warmer weather, public discontent grows.

With overall prices increasing and the economy slowing due to prolonged conflict, citizens face rising costs in utilities and daily essentials. Some supermarkets have resorted to limiting cucumber purchases, as prices outstrip even those of imported bananas, reflecting broader inflation concerns with elections looming.

