Better Call Saul Season 6: Production delayed, last season to be memorable, other latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6 got confirmation and fans are excited to know what interesting they can see. AMC confirmed the sixth season just a month before Season 5's premiere and Techradar confirmed that it has been written remotely during the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, Better Call Saul Season 6 will mark an end to the series. The fans are already disappointed with this decision but at least they have the assurance that the final season will become wonderful, memorable and best among all the previous seasons.

Aaron Paul got Live on Instagram for his fans to answer questions on Better Call Saul Season 6. He was joined by Bryan Cranston. One fan asked them during the Live show about appearing the next season of the show. They responded to that with a 'yes' and they said that they want to do such a remarkable show and that too the finale of the show.

We already had seen some characters from Breaking Bad were already part of the earlier seasons. Better Call Saul Season 6 will see Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, Johnathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Michael Mando as Nacho Varga, Michael McKean as Chuck McGill, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring.

According to EconoTimes, the viewers are likely to see Kim in Better Call Saul Season 6 setting up a plan to take down her former boss Howard Hamlin. She revealed this to Jimmy, and they may work together once he fully transformed into Saul Goodman because he was reluctant to accept her wife's scheme at first.

The production of Better Call Saul Season 6 had been affected due to coronavirus pandemic. We all know China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus transmuted into a global pandemic and the entertainment industry is badly affected with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, currently, it is tough to expect any major development on it.

Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6 development, Dominic Purcell thanks his stuntman, talks on horrific accident