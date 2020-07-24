Left Menu
Chrissy Teigen may undergo 2nd breast reduction a month after initial procedure

American model Chrissy Teigen recently admitted that she isn't "completely satisfied" with her breast reduction surgery and is considering undergoing another.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 16:18 IST
Chrissy Teigen. Image Credit: ANI

American model Chrissy Teigen recently admitted that she isn't "completely satisfied" with her breast reduction surgery and is considering undergoing another. According to Fox News, the 34-year-old star announced in May that she'd go under the knife to have her breast implants removed. Sometime after the operation, Teigen's friends brought her a themed cake to serve as a fond farewell to the implants.

Now, after the mom of two shared a video featuring her surgery scars because "nobody believes" she actually had the operation, she admitted that she isn't "completely satisfied" with her procedure and is considering undergoing yet another surgery. Teigen showed off her jewellery and her outfit, on an Instagram story on Thursday (local time), which included a white tank top.

"This is supposed to go over each [breast]," she said in reference to a gold body chain that hung from her neck. Teigen continued, "And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them made smaller."

She added: "I did not expect that they would still be this large." When Teigen first revealed her intention to remove her implants, she said: "They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!"

On June 11, the former model announced on Instagram that the "surgery went perfectly." "So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least," she wrote in a post containing pictures of notes from her four-year-old daughter Luna.

"Have fun pulling your b**ies out," read the note, which was signed by Luna. "Bye boobies". Teigen shares Luna and her two-year-old son Miles with husband John Legend. (ANI)

