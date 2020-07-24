Left Menu
Will Designated Survivor Season 4 be renewed? What can we expect if it’s renewed

Updated: 24-07-2020 23:22 IST
Netflix may have cancelled Designated Survivor Season 4, but the streaming giant revealed its plan of hosting the earlier series on the platform in the years to come. Image Credit: Facebook / Designated Survivor

Will Designated Survivor Season 4 take place in future? The fourth season of the American political thriller drama television series is highly anticipated and fans expect that Netflix will renew it someday to meet their demands.

Netflix may have cancelled Designated Survivor Season 4, but the streaming giant revealed its plan of hosting the earlier series on the platform in the years to come. However, Netflix didn't reveal when it plans to host the earlier series. But it's true that the show struggled with the rating and that might be the reason for the cancellation.

Unfortunately, the chance of Designated Survivor Season 4 is very less. If Netflix renews it anytime in future, the cast will surely include Benjamin Charles Watson as Dontae, Kiefer Sutherland as Kirkman, Italia Ricci as Emily Rhodes, Jamie Clayton as Sasha, Anthony Edwards as Mars Harper, Elena Tovar as Isabel Pardo, and Mckenna Grace as Penny Kirkman.

According to Nation Editions, the viewers and ratings were not the reason behind the cancellation. In a talk with Simon Mayo on Scala Radio, he said that the main problem was not the viewing figures, but there was something else.

According to him, there were plenty of problems in continuing Designated Survivor because of the complicated contract with Netflix. According to Deadline Studio Entertainment One (season 3 distributor) and Netflix made deals of just a year with the cast, bringing them to the end of season 3 and no more.

If Designated Survivor Season 4 doesn't return, many questions will be left unanswered forever. The major questions are – will Isabel announce to Aaron that she's got her daughter, will Emily return to her work, and will severe bio-risk be over? These questions need answers from the next season(s).

If Designated Survivor returns with Season 4, it is highly expected to focus on Tom's moral habits and circumstances, the higher stakes, and eventually the upcoming more significant consequences. However, fans are in distress as Netflix has not renewed the show.

Lorraine Zimmer is expected to be seen behind the bar in the next season for illegal hacking along with Emily Rhodes. Lorraine was the campaign manager for Tom's presidential campaign.

Designated Survivor Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

