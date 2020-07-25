Left Menu
Amazon animated series 'Invincible' ropes in six more 'Walking Dead' stars

Amazon's upcoming animated drama series "Invincible" has added six more actors from "The Walking Dead" to its cast. The series is expected to start streaming this year.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-07-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 13:33 IST
Amazon's upcoming animated drama series "Invincible" has added six more actors from "The Walking Dead" to its cast. According to Deadline, the show has roped in Lauren Cohan, Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, Ross Marquand, and Sonequa Martin-Green.

The eight-episode series is based on the comic book series of the same name from "The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman, artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. It will also feature "Walking Dead" star Steven Yeun as well as JK Simmons and Sandra Oh, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story centers around a teenage boy, Mark Grayson (Yeun), who has to grapple with his dad (Simmons) being the most powerful superhero in the world, and who starts coming into his own powers and learns some not-so-super truths about his father. Also part of the voice cast is, Zachary Quinto, Zazie Beetz, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Khary Payton, and Gillian Jacobs.

Simon Racioppa is attached as showrunner. Justin and Chris Copeland will serve as supervising directors. The series is expected to start streaming this year.

